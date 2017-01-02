South Carolina braces for eclipse

Chad Mills, WIS Published: Updated:
eclipse

(WIS) On Monday, August 21, 2017, people in and around the Columbia, South Carolina area will experience a rare phenomenon.

At 2:41 p.m., total darkness will set in and the temperature outside will plunge. During that afternoon, Columbia will be in the moon’s shadow for about 2 minutes and 36 seconds, as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The area will experience the longest period of 100 percent total solar eclipse for a metro area on the entire East Coast.

“The astronomy community here in Columbia, and really the entire country, is going nuts over this,” says Matthew Whitehouse of the South Carolina State Museum Observatory.

Only a handful of spots in the entire country will have a good view, and Columbia is one of them.

 

 

