Second body found following Holyoke apartment fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Holyoke have recovered a second body following Sunday’s deadly apartment fire on North East Street.

Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti told 22News the body was found inside the building on 106 North East Street Sunday night.

Cerruti said Sunday another woman died after jumping from the fourth or fifth floor of the apartment building during the fire.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. New Year’s Day and has left 25 families homeless.

22News will be live streaming a news conference from the site of the fire Monday at 11:00 a.m. Mayor Alex Morse, Fire Chief John Pond and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be in attendance. Building commissioner Damian Cote and Police Chief James Neiswanger are also expected to be at the conference.