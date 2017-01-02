Second body found following Holyoke apartment fire

The American Red Cross has offered families assistance

By Published: Updated:
Viewer photo via Report It
Viewer photo via Report It

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Holyoke have recovered a second body following Sunday’s deadly apartment fire on North East Street.

Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti told 22News the body was found inside the building on 106 North East Street Sunday night.

Cerruti said Sunday another woman died after jumping from the fourth or fifth floor of the apartment building during the fire.

2 dead after Holyoke apartment fire Sunday

The fire started just before 9 a.m. New Year’s Day and has left 25 families homeless.

22News will be live streaming a news conference from the site of the fire Monday at 11:00 a.m. Mayor Alex Morse, Fire Chief John Pond and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be in attendance. Building commissioner Damian Cote and Police Chief James Neiswanger are also expected to be at the conference.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s