Salvation Army helping to feed Holyoke fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-five families lost their homes in a deadly fire that destroyed a Holyoke apartment building on New Year’s Day. At least two people were killed in the fire, with one person having jumped to her death, and another having been found dead inside the building.

Along with many of their belongings, food was among the items that surviving residents had to leave behind. To help them out in this difficult time, the Salvation Army is providing food to assist them.

This is one of several ways that people in the Holyoke community are stepping-up to help those who lost so much in the fire. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the mayor’s office to accept monetary donations. Mayor Alex Morse says that they hope to raise $100,000. As of Monday morning, they have already raised more than $14,000. Meanwhile, the Kelly School was turned into a temporary donation center on Sunday, where Holyoke residents and others in nearby communities dropped off items to help the victims.

On Sunday, Mary Nathan of the American Red Cross told 22News that the landlord of the building has already placed some of the tenants in new apartments, while others are being housed temporarily in a hotel.

Related Coverage