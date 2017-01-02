Questions surround former mill building in Turners Falls after Saturday’s fire

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Not much remains of the former Railroad Salvage building in Turners Falls. A fire destroyed it Saturday morning and firefighters were still there Monday, pouring water on smoldering ashes.

“We still have some trouble spots in the far right hand side here where the roof and several of the floors collapsed down into the cellar,” said Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellman. “I have an excavator coming to dig it out so we can finally put it out.”

This property on Power Street in Turners Falls was once a cotton mill back in the 19th Century, but it changed owners over the years. It became a local landmark as the Railroad Salvage store, which closed in the 1990’s. It had been empty ever since.

“Hopefully the town of Montague can get someone in here to put some money into it to get it or build it back up for some type of business,” said Harry Gove of Turners Falls.

The town had been working on development of the property, but it was determined to be unstable. “This unfortunate event brings the need to do something with this property even more to the forefront because of the public safety issue around the structure,” said Rich Kuklewicz, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen in Montague.

Kuklewicz told 22News the fire department will determine whether what’s left of the former landmark needs to be torn down.

The State Fire Marshall is trying to determine what caused the fire.