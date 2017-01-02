Pet Corner: Nene

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 13 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/White

Background

Nene has been at Dakin about 3 weeks and he’s ready to become someone’s sweetheart! Nene is a shy boy, but once he gets to know you, he’s your pal. Nene likes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, so a proper introduction would be best if you already have a dog…in fact, you should bring your dog down to Dakin in Springfield to meet Nene (our staff can help arrange this). We don’t know his background with kitties, but that can be checked if you have a cat. Nene would be an ideal first dog for someone without canine experience, he’s a good walking buddy and he will blend nicely into his new home. Come meet him at Dakin in Springfield.

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic Moves from Thursdays to Saturdays!

Beginning Saturday, January 7, Dakin’s weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic will be held on Saturday mornings at 9am instead of Thursday mornings. Same location: 171 Union Street in Springfield. For more info, click here.

