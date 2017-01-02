Patriots roll into playoffs

It didn’t take long for the New England Patriots to take control in Miami.

First Tom Brady hit Martellus Bennett for six on the opening drive. Then he connected with recent waiver wire pick-up Michael Floyd,,,who had to fight his way to the end zone to make it 14-0.

Head Coach Bill Belichick said “You know I thought the team was ready to go. We ran it, we threw it, we had good balance. Got a lot of guys… all the receivers, the backs, tight ends, really everybody was put out there today.”

Brady added to his legendary resume with 3 touchdown passes…giving him 28 on the season…against just 2 interceptions…despite missing the first four games because of his Deflategate suspension.

At age 39…Brady could become the oldest MVP in NFL history. He said “We’ve proven we can deal with a lot of things over the course of the year and you know fourteen-and-two is a good place to be so it’s pretty sweet and to come here and win, it’s been a pretty tough place for us to play and it’s an excited locker room.”

The Patriots locked up the top seed in the AFC with that 14-2 record.

That means they get a bye in the first round of the playoffs…and will host either the Houston Texans…the Oakland Raiders or the Miami Dolphins…Saturday January 14th at 8:15 PM in Foxboro.