Orlando Ramos sworn-in as Springfield City Council President

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has a new city council president. Orlando Ramos was sworn-into office during a ceremony at City Hall Monday morning. Ramos, who represents Springfield’s Ward 8 on the council, had previously served as the council’s vice president before being elected to the top spot two weeks ago.

In an interview with 22News last week, Ramos said that public safety will be his top priority. He said that he favors bringing police body cameras to Springfield. He was also among the councilors who support a return to a civilian police commission and civil service chief; overriding a veto of the plan from Mayor Domenic Sarno.

In ascending to the council presidency, Ramos replaces Michael Fenton, who will continue serving as a member of the council, representing Ward 2. Ramos is only the second Latino city council president in the history of Springfield.

During Monday’s ceremony, Ramos was sworn-in by State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield). Ramos is employed as Welch’s district director.