Obamacare tops agenda as Congress returns

(CNN) – A promise President-elect Donald Trump made throughout his campaign, was reiterated during his new year’s speech in front of hundreds at his Florida estate; “Regulations are coming off, we’re going to get rid of Obamacare.”

On Tuesday, as Congress returns to work, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act is at the top of the agenda for Republican lawmakers. The process will likely take a few years, but some GOP leaders believe that doesn’t have to be the case.

California Rep. Darrell Issa said, “How long is it going to take to replace Obamacare? I think it’s about a three year program to transition into something…Faster if we leverage existing systems. Also, faster if we get Bipartisan support.”

However, getting the Bipartisan support will be an uphill battle. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi signaled that Democrats aren’t focused on helping Republicans replace Obamacare, rather they want the people to “take a second look.”

Pelosi, along with other top Democrats, will be spending the next few weeks emphasizing the individual benefits associated with the Affordable Care Act.

President Obama will meet with Congressional Democrats on Wednesday in an effort to block GOP lawmakers from dismantling his signature health care law.