No Tomorrow – No Woman No Cry Trailer

(CW) – Evie is torn between Xavier and Timothy in a new episode of No Tomorrow Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

About the episode:

Evie (Tori Anderson) is struggling with her feelings between a newly confident Timothy (Jesse Rath) and a more emotionally available Xavier (Joshua Sasse). Kareema (Sarayu Blue) takes a big step in her relationship, while Deirdre (Amy Pietz) is having some doubts about her future. Jonathan Langdon also stars. Scott McCabe and Tory Stanton wrote the episode, directed by Greg Beeman (#111).

Don’t see the trailer? Click here to view >>

Connect with No Tomorrow Online:

Like No Tomorrow on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWNoTomorrow

Follow No Tomorrow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CWNoTomorrow

Follow No Tomorrow on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/CWNoTomorrow/

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/