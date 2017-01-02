New year, new you? How to keep that new year’s resolution

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a new year, and that means new goals and resolutions. The first of the year is a time when people all over the world brainstorm ways in which they can better themselves and make the most out of the upcoming year.

Losing weight and getting in shape is always at the top of resolution lists, but once goals have been formulated and a plan has been made, it is often a challenge for people to follow through.

“Everyone goes on the diet, they try to take away all the foods they enjoy eating they try to get rid of all the bad habits, but if you just add one thing, that’s the biggest thing you can do that will help you stick with it,” said Andrew McConaha, owner of Train for Life in Chicopee.

McConaha told 22News that this could include things like adding more water to your diet, or simply signing up for a workout class.

He says that those little actions can often lead to accomplishing the big goals, and are the key to long-term success.