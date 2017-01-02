New visitor information center opening in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, Amherst will be opening its new visitor information center. Over the past several decades, the town’s information center has either been understaffed or tucked away. Now it will be regularly staffed, and it will be in an easy-to-find location at the heart of downtown.

The new center will be at 35 South Pleasant Street, located across from the most visible parking lots, at the corner of Main and Spring Streets. It is a partnership for the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

With a new center open on weekends, the hope is to attract visitors and prospective students.

“There’s many hidden resources in this valley and in this area. Unless you have a visitor’s center, where can people go and say ‘Hey, who’s making local cheese?’ or ‘How can I find a great walking trail?’ where would you go?” Alan Sax of Amherst said.

For the last 10 years, visitors could go to the chamber’s offices in the Amherst Cinema building.

About 80% of the items in the new visitor’s center will focus on what to do in Amherst. But regional destinations, such as Yankee Candle in South Deerfield, will also be displayed.