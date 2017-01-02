New council president supports decision not to renew fire commissioner contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is getting some support for his decision not to renew the contract of Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Sarno’s decision came just days after the mayor said that he would pursue all legal options up to, and including, punishment of the fire commissioner. Sarno is upset that Conant did not discipline Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Guyer, who violated city ordinance by not moving into Springfield once he was promoted. Guyer had a year to relocate.

New City Council President Orlando Ramos says that Sarno’s choice was the correct one.

“I commend the mayor on his comments on residency. I think that he made the right call, it was the right choice. I look forward to speaking to him about how we can work together and strengthen the residency ordinance in the city, and I would encourage him to conduct a national search for the next fire commissioner,” Ramos said.

Conant’s contract will expire on January 23, 2018. Sarno said that he will be looking both within the fire department’s ranks and outside in order to select a qualified replacement for the office of fire commissioner.