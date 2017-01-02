Nearby house damaged during Holyoke building demolition

The house will likely have to be demolished

By Published: Updated:
holyokehouse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At least four people who lived next to the apartment building that caught on fire Sunday were left without a home.

A wall of bricks collapsed onto the home on North East Street during the demolition of the apartment building. Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Ceruti told 22News four or five people were living in the home.

Holyoke Police Chief John Pond said the residents were told to get out before the demolition crews started knocking down walls next door; “The house was already evacuated, we did give the occupants an opportunity to go in before we started take down the structure. We took down the structure for safety reasons so we could go in and do our investigation.

The City of Holyoke and the American Red Cross are helping the residents, along with the dozens of people who lived in the apartment building. Captain Ceruti said the house will likely have to be demolished as well.

Related Holyoke Fire Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s