Mayor Sarno will not renew fire commissioner’s contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Sunday he would not renew the fire commissioner’s contract when it expires in 2018.

This announcement comes a few days after Sarno and Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant got into a disagreement over disciplining a deputy fire chief for violating a city ordinance.

Sarno said Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Guyer was given one year to move into the city after he was promoted, which he did not do.

The mayor said Conant should have disciplined Guyer for failing to move into the city because it directly violates a city ordinance. Last week, Sarno said Conant could potentially be punished for not disciplining Guyer, but did not say whether the dispute played a role in the decision not to renew his contract.

Sarno is reviewing the city’s residency requirement and promotional process to make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future. In the meantime, he said he will also begin looking for the fire commissioner’s replacement.