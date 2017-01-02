Kids of obese parents may be at risk of developmental delays

(CNN) – A new study finds being overweight may impact not only your health, but also your future child’s development. The study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Researchers found children of obese parents may be at risk for developmental delays.

The researchers looked at 4,800 children from four months to three years old between 2008 and 2010. They found specific effects on children whose parents were obese.

Children of obese mothers were supposedly more likely to have difficulty using small muscles like those in their fingers or hands. Paternal obesity was associated with increased risk of failing at personal-social activities such as feeding themselves, playing, and undressing themselves.

Those born to extremely obese couples also were more likely to fail problem-solving tests.

One professor called the study intriguing, but at this point, nothing in the study can be confirmed.