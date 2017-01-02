January 2: What’s open, what’s closed

New Year's Day being observed by many employers on Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January 2 is normally not considered to be a legal holiday, however, because New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, the holiday is being observed by many employers on Monday the 2nd. As a result, several services normally available on weekdays will not be available Monday.

22News is working for you with a look at what is open, and what is not:

  • Banks: Most closed
  • Courts: Closed
  • Federal Offices: Closed
  • Libraries: Closed
  • Liquor Stores: Open
  • Malls: Open
  • Municipal Offices: Closed
  • Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
  • Public Transit: See below for changes
  • Registry of Motor Vehicles: Open
  • Restaurants: Open
  • Retail Stores: Open
  • Stock Market: Closed
  • Supermarkets: Open

Public Transit:

