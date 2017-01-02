January 2: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January 2 is normally not considered to be a legal holiday, however, because New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, the holiday is being observed by many employers on Monday the 2nd. As a result, several services normally available on weekdays will not be available Monday.

22News is working for you with a look at what is open, and what is not:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Courts : Closed

: Closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Liquor Stores : Open

: Open Malls : Open

: Open Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Public Transit : See below for changes

: See below for changes Registry of Motor Vehicles : Open

: Open Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Stock Market : Closed

: Closed Supermarkets: Open

Public Transit:

BRTA : No service

: No service FRTA : No bus service, JWO Transit Center closed

: No bus service, JWO Transit Center closed PVTA: Most routes operating normal weekday service. Click here for holiday schedule changes