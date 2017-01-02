January 2: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – January 2 is normally not considered to be a legal holiday, however, because New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, the holiday is being observed by many employers on Monday the 2nd. As a result, several services normally available on weekdays will not be available Monday.
22News is working for you with a look at what is open, and what is not:
- Banks: Most closed
- Courts: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Liquor Stores: Open
- Malls: Open
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Open
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Stock Market: Closed
- Supermarkets: Open
Public Transit:
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No bus service, JWO Transit Center closed
- PVTA: Most routes operating normal weekday service. Click here for holiday schedule changes