Icy spots on roads may impact Tuesday’s morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re heading back to work or school, or returning home from your holiday vacation, the roads on Tuesday may be a little icy during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service hasn’t issued any Freezing Rain Advisories at this time, but they’re warning drivers in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut to be aware of the possibility of a light icing Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be near freezing Tuesday morning, so the NWS is reporting, “There may be patches of light rain that create icy spots on roads…Roads that appear to be wet may in fact be icy.”

According to 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis, “By 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, most places will be above freezing…Drizzle and showers will transition into a steadier rain by early afternoon.”

Make sure to give yourself extra time in the morning, and follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and temperatures.