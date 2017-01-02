Gun reportedly stolen from MA found during CT drug bust

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have recovered almost two dozen bags of crack cocaine, heroin, and a loaded handgun when a motor vehicle stop turned into a foot chase New Year’s Eve.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Hamden police officers witnessed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of Bowen Street and Cherry Ann Street. Police pulled the vehicle over in the vicinity of Arch Street and Fitch Street.

According to Hamden police, the driver, later identified as Johnny Stroud, of New Haven, got out of his car and attempted to flee on foot. Two Hamden officers struggled to restrain Stroud, who they say was ‘vigorously resisting’.

Officers discovered that Stroud had a loaded 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police later discovered 23 bags of crack cocaine, 10 wax folds of heroin, and $750 in cash. Upon checking the serial number of the gun, officers learned that the gun in Stroud’s possession was reported stolen in Massachusetts in 2012.

Stroud faces multiple charges, including possession of narcotics, interfering with a police officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, and is due in Meriden Superior Court on January 12th.