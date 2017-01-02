Former Springfield Bishop Thomas Dupre has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield announced Monday night that former Bishop Thomas L. Dupre died at the age of 83.

According to Mark Dupont, spokesman for the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, Dupre died on December 30, 2016 outside the diocese. He said all funeral arrangements have been scheduled to be private.

Dupree resigned as Bishop of Springfield back in 2004, citing health reasons, and then suddenly left western Massachusetts. Shortly after his resignation, it was revealed that Dupre had been accused of sexually abusing two boys in the 1970’s; a 12-year-old and 16-year-old.

The former Bishop was indicted on two counts of child rape, but prosecutors declined to bring the case to trial because the statute of limitations had expired. The victims also filed a civil lawsuit against Dupre, charging him with assault and battery, and infliction of emotional distress; a settlement was reached in 2008 by the Diocese of Springfield.

Dupre became Bishop in 1995 after Bishop John Marshall died in the summer of 1994. He was then replaced by Bishop Timothy Anthony McDonnell.