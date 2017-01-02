Deerfield Police Department releases statistics for 2016

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy 2016 for the Deerfield Police Department, but they’re satisfied with how it went. The police posted the number of times last year that officers performed certain duties on their Facebook page, including receiving calls, responding to crimes, and patrol work.

In 2016, Deefield police made 259 arrests, had 2,300 motor vehicle stops, and assisted in 158 crashes. They also attended to 414 medical emergencies.

“The numbers are slightly down this year,” Sergeant Harry Ruddock told 22News, “but they’re are pretty consistent. Hopefully we can keep those numbers on a decline in 2017.”

Ruddock said that they’re also responsible for several administrative duties like firearm licensing. Deerfield Police also issued 60 parking tickets, 782 citations, and 247 offence reports.