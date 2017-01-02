DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Raiders of the Lost Art Trailer

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Raiders of the Lost Art Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow moves to its new night and time, Tuesday, January 24 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

About DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:
In the year 2166, the immortal villain Vandal Savage is on the verge of his final victory – total chaos and the utter destruction of humanity. As the world crumbles, the Time Master Rip Hunter takes matters into his own hands; he travels 150 years into the past to assemble a carefully selected team of heroes and rogues, who together will be… Legends.

