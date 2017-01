CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have released surveillance video from a car break-in on Christmas Eve, which they hope will lead them to two suspects.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the suspects approached the Ford Mustang, which was parked in a driveway in Chicopee Falls. They opened the doors, and stole items that were inside the vehicle.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.