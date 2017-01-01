Stamford Police: 1 person killed in early morning car crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stamford Police say one person has been killed in a car crash.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Progress Drive at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the driver’s identity.

No one else was in the car.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor. They say the car was traveling westbound and couldn’t negotiate a curve in the road. It crossed into the eastbound lane, then hit a tree.

The accident is under investigation.