Springfield Mayor decides not to renew fire commissioner’s contract

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will not renew the contract of fire commissioner

Published:
Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant
Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will not renew the contract of fire commissioner Joseph Conant.

 This decision comes just days after Sarno said he would pursue all legal options up to and including punishment for the fire commissioner.

The mayor is upset that Commissioner Conant did not discipline Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Guyer, who violated city ordinance by not moving into the city once he was promoted. He had a year to relocate.

Commissioner Conant told the mayor he didn’t think discipline was warranted. The mayor strongly disagreed.

Mayor Sarno says he will be looking both within the fire department’s ranks and outside to select a qualified replacement for the office of fire commissioner. The current commissioner’s contract will expire on January 23rd of 2018.

