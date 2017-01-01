Shooting death marks Hartford’s 1st homicide of the year

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman has been shot and killed, the capital city’s first homicide of the year.

The Hartford Courant reports, Deputy Chief Brian Foley says it occurred at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Park Street.

The 28-year-old victim, who lived in Hartford, died at the hospital. Police haven’t publicly identified her.

Foley says an officer driving by observed what appeared to be an argument between a man standing outside a car and someone inside it, before the man fired a gun into the car.

Police say they arrested the man, a 30-year-old Hartford resident.

Foley says a homicide has occurred during the New Year’s holiday over the last few years, but that doesn’t indicate violence throughout the year.

He says 2016 had few homicides, compared to previous years.