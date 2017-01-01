Selling shark fins now banned in Rhode Island

A law took effect Sunday that makes it a crime to own or sell a shark fin

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(Julius Nielsen via AP)
(Julius Nielsen via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Selling shark fins is now banned in Rhode Island.

A law took effect Sunday that makes it a crime to own or sell a shark fin unless it’s used for scientific research or in preparing a shark for ordinary consumption.

Rhode Island became the 11th state to ban shark fin sales when Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed legislation into law in June. Hawaii was the first in 2010.

Shark fin soup is popular in Chinese cuisine but animal rights activists say the practice of slicing off a shark’s fin and leaving the fish to die is cruel.

The Humane Society of the United States says the laws will help global shark populations recover.

The ban is one of several state laws taking effect on the first day of the year.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s