Rain didn’t dampen Northampton’s ‘First Night’ celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Setting the tone for the New Year begins with a memory of the previous one. That’s why thousands of people gathered in Northampton for a city-wide celebration.

The annual ‘First Night’ tradition didn’t disappoint. Even the rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the onlookers who marveled at the fireworks display.

Earlier in the day, families crisscrossed the downtown attending dozens of planned entertainment like magic shows and musical performances.

Antonia Benson of Boston said, “I love it. So far, Molo, this African punk /pop band was the best and the poetry slam was phenomenal.”

Sherry Palmer of Palmer said, “We just came for First Night. Came with my boyfriend. This is our first year doing it and we are just enjoying our time listening to lots of different music and enjoying improv which was great.”

The evening culminated atop the Hotel Northampton where the ball was lit as it climbed the poll to ring in the New Year.