Massachusetts State Police search for escaped inmate, child rapist

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – US Marshals and the Massachusetts State Police are searching for James W. Morales, who escaped from custody at the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, RI, Saturday night. Other agencies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are also participating in the search.

Morales was in custody for theft of weapons from a federal armory in Worcester, Mass., in 2015. He was previously charged with aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person under age 14.

Information suggested he may have fled into Massachusetts. Sunday morning, a Massachusetts State Police k-9 unit picked up Morales’ track in Attleboro and followed it to an area near the Rhode Island line, where the track ended. They found discarded prison clothing. The sudden end of the trail suggests Morales may have entered a car at that point.

State Police also believe Morales stole a car from a Burger King parking lot Sunday morning. The car is a green Chevy Lumina with Rhode Island license plate 408696.

Morales is approximately 6 feet, 175 lbs, with brown skin and black hair. He most likely has laceration injuries sustained during his escape. He is approximately 35 years old.

Morales’ prior address was in Cambridge. He also has connections to the Framingham area, as well as New York City, meaning he may cross into western Massachusetts.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts, or who thinks they see him, should immediately call 911.

