Massachusetts minimum wage increases to $11 per hour

Increase will affect nearly 500,000 low wage workers

Rachel Fazio Published: Updated:
(WCMH)
(WCMH)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If you work for minimum wage, you’ll be earning more in 2017. For the third year in a row, low wage workers in Massachusetts will see an increase in their paychecks.

Back in 2014, more than 100 community organizations and labor unions worked with state legislature to pass a law to raise the minimum wage in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, Massachusetts businesses, large and small, must give hourly employees a one-dollar raise to eleven dollars an hour.

The increase is the last of three one-dollar increases in the minimum wage laid out in the 2014 legislation, which brought the minimum wage up from eight dollars to eleven dollars over a three-year period.

Massachusetts is among twenty states that are increasing the minimum wage Sunday. The increases varies from state to state.

This increase in pay will affect nearly 500,000 low wage workers in Massachusetts.

