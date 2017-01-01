Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Natalie Portman, Billy Crudup, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Natalie Portman proved her greatness by winning an Oscar for her amazing performance in “Black Swan” a few years ago.

Now, she outdoes herself in “Jackie,” the ultra-personal recreation of Jacqueline Kennedy’s hours and days following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

The mesmerizing film unfolds during her first candid interview following the funeral. The picture so perfectly captures the essence of a shy, introverted woman forced into the spotlight by tragedy.

Chilean Director Pablo Larrain provides “Jackie” with the style and texture of a classic European tragedy.

Heartbreak transforms “Jackie” from shy and obedient into bitter and outspoken. She’s surrounded by strangers, even those from the Kennedy clan.

Larrain so skillfully weaves newsreel footing with his own interpretation of the Day of JFK’s murder. But it’s mostly a triumph for Natalie Portman, who inhabits Jackie’s body and soul with a performance for the ages, not merely the night of the Oscars.

The delicacy of this touching portrayal is absolutely enthralling. “Jackie” is simply a great movie, propelled by Natalie Portman’s incredibly on target performance.

For a picture that offers so much, “Jackie” deserves at the very least, 4 stars.

It’s uncanny the way “Jackie” grabs your emotions and just refuses to let go. You’ve got to experience it yourself. It’s really something to see and to feel.