Fire in Lynn apartment building displaces about 65 residents

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in Lynn has displaced about 65 residents.

The Boston Globe reports that firefighters responded to the building on West Baltimore Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and it took them five hours to bring the fire under control.

The building contains 24 units and was equipped with sprinklers.

District Chief Steve Archer says the fire progressed very rapidly throughout the building.

None of the residents were injured.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

