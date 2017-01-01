Donations pour in for families displaced from recent fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said donations have been pouring in to the Kelly School on West Street.

The Red Cross told 22News 25 families have been displaced from the fire, and donations filled a hallway at the Kelly School by Sunday afternoon. With so many donations of clothes, Mayor Morse is asking people to donate toiletries or funds for the families as they work to get their lives and possessions in order following Sunday morning’s deadly fire. 22News spoke with families who said they’re grateful for the help.

Kimberly Houle of Holyoke said, “Emotional, I’m going to have to start all over again. I had just recently moved to this place in October. I actually thank god that there is help in this world.”

The Red Cross said the landlord of the building has been working with residents to place them in new apartments, with some already moving in Sunday, though without furniture. Mary Nathan with the Red Cross said the city of Holyoke is helping to ensure the utilities are turned for those families right away, while others will be placed in a hotel temporarily as they work to find them a more permanent place to stay.

For those wanting to donate, you can drop items off at the Kelly School in Holyoke, or you can make a cash donation in person at the mayor’s office or online through a GoFundMe donation page.

Mayor Morse said the city’s goal is to raise one hundred thousand dollars for the victims of Sunday’s fire.