Fire on Northeast Street in Holyoke

David McKay Published: Updated:
northeast-st-fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news out of Holyoke where firefighters are working to put out a fire.

The fire started at 108 Northeast Street just before 9 o’clock Sunday morning.

Firefighters have released very little information as they are still working to put out the flames. 22News crews saw what seemed like a body being removed by an ambulance, but no deaths have yet been confirmed.

Stay with 22News both on air and online for new information as soon as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s