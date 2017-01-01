Car and commuter rail train collide in Holbrook, killing 1

HOLBROOK, Mass. (AP) — Officials in Massachusetts say one man was killed when a car and a commuter rail train collided in Holbrook.

New England Cable News reports that emergency officials responded to a report of a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holbrook Fire officials say the accident occurred on Union Street, just outside the commuter rail station.

Officials believe the man was attempting to drive around the crossing gates before the accident.

He has not yet been publicly identified.

The MBTA stopped the train and took the 42 passengers on board to Boston by bus. The scene has since been cleared.

The accident is currently under investigation.