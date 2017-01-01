Amherst plastic bag ban goes into effect

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in Amherst, you’ll be seeing some changes the next time you go shopping. Amherst town meeting members voted to adopt a ban on single-use plastic bags, which goes into effect on Sunday.

One of the main reasons Amherst members voted to implement this ban was due to the damaging impacts single-use plastic bags can have on wildlife and the environment. According to the World Economics report, one trillion plastic bags are used each year, which threatens both land and ocean wildlife.

Amherst retailers may now provide biodegradable, reusable, compostable, or recycled paper bags. It’s up to the retailers to decide whether they will charge a fee for the bags.

If a retail store is in violation of the ban, a written warning will be issued with the potential for fines for any other violations. The town’s board of health is responsible for enforcement of the ban.

Related plastic bag ban coverage: