(CNN) – Pennsylvania State Trooper, Landon Weaver, was shot and killed Friday night.

After a massive manhunt by air and on the ground, the suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Robinson.

Officer Weaver was responding to a domestic-related incident at a home in Juniata Township when he was fatally shot.

He is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania state police to be killed in the line of duty.