Snow could make for some slippery travel for New Year’s Eve

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Light snow has moved into western Massachusetts and may mix with some rain in the lower Pioneer Valley later tonight.

The snow and rain should come to an end shortly after midnight as we ring in 2017.

If you’re planning to head out for New Year’s Eve watch out for some snow covered and slippery roads.

Most areas can expect a coating to an inch or two of accumulation especially in Franklin and northern Berkshire County.

