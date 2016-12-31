Singer refuses to sing at Trump inauguration

(CNN) – Marching bands from around the country are going to Washington for Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities.

40 organizations will be in the parade, 8000 participants, but a new controversy surrounding those performers.

Jan Chamberlin, a four year member of Utah’s Mormon Tabernacle choir, a state Trump won handily, has written a lengthy public Facebook posting that she is quitting the choir because it agreed to sing for the president-elect, “It is with a sad and heavy heart that I submit my resignation to you and to choir. I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events. I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect. I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man.”

The Mormon Tabernacle choir says the performance is voluntary and the choir’s, “participation continues its long tradition of performing for U.S. Presidents of both parties at inaugurations and in other settings.”

Late Friday Chamberlin responded to criticism,” And I value that in our country we have the freedom of speech under the first amendment. For me this is not a political issue, for me this is a moral issue. Where I’m concerned about our freedoms being in danger.”

This coming just days after it was announced the legendary the New York City Rockettes would be performing at the inauguration.

In an interview with Marie Claire.com one Rockette spoke out about the decision, “The majority of us said no immediately. Then there’s the percentage that said yes, for whatever reason.”

The dancers’ union ultimately deciding that participation in the inauguration will be voluntary. Madison Square Garden, which employs the dancers adding “We had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.”

Festivities in Washington will be much shorter this year, only three inaugural balls, with one of them saluting armed forces and first responders.

In 2008 president Obama had 10 inaugural balls, the parade is also expected to be much shorter.