Search for missing dirt biker suspended over the weekend

STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut state police have temporarily suspended the search for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg.

A dispatcher at the Danielson State Police barracks tells The Bulletin of Norwich the search for 18-year-old Todd Allen of Sterling stopped around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s scheduled to resume Monday.

Police say Allen was last seen Dec. 26 on his dirt bike, which he often rode on trails in Sterling and neighboring Coventry, Rhode Island.

Police expanded their search Friday into nearby Killingly, using a state police helicopter and search and rescue dogs.

Authorities say they tried to call Allen’s cellphone and determine its location, but it appears to be either off or its battery is dead.