Northampton welcomes in the New Year with ‘First Night’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – 2017 is less than six hours away, 22News found out how first nighters are ringing in the New Year in style.

Tessa Morrissey of Shelburne Falls told 22News, “I’m optimistic for 2017″

Every year Northampton hosts the ‘first night celebration’ a New Year’s Eve party that for many has become an annual tradition.

Christopher Stanislawski said, “It just entails a great night I’ve been doing it for 28 years now and I love it.”

Morrissey continued onto say, “It’s a little bit of a smaller community it’s kind of nice you run into all your friends and people you know.”

This is Northampton’s 32nd First Night celebration. It’s a city tradition put on by the Northampton Center for the Arts.

Greg Stewart from Hatfield said, “First night is awesome it’s just a great time everybody gets together and downtown the roads are closed, you get to see all your friends and catch up, visit some shops and drink some hot chocolate it’s a good time.”

Every New Year’s Eve the streets of Northampton become packed with people enjoying the 12 hour family festival. Entertainment will be offered at 20 venues and include magic shows, dancing contemporary music, and of course, fireworks.

While there is no shortage of activities to participate in during the first nights celebration, several people told 22News they are most looking forward to the raising of the ball which will take place at Hotel Northampton.

Stewart also said, “Counting down to midnight everyone cheers and hugs and it’s just a great time.”

Thousands of people attend the first nights celebration every year, and it is the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Western Massachusetts.