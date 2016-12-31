Northampton preps for First Night

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the last day of 2016! 22news was live in Northampton with a look at how people will be celebrating and ringing in the New Year.

Every year Northampton hosts a New Year’s Eve party and thousands of people attend and participate in the celebratory activates that are offered.

There will be magicians, dancing food and music…as part of a city wide celebration in Northampton. And all these activities will be fit for families and friends alike. It’s an all-day event that includes shows, jugglers, magicians, dancers, puppets and contemporary music.

And while parking is free at all the metered spots and municipal lots for First Night, You will still have to pay for parking in the garage.

And today’s events filled with New Year’s Eve activities all leads up to the iconic raising of the ball that will take place at the Hotel Northampton.