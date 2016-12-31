Northampton celebrates the new year with firework display

Northampton, Mass. (WWLP) – All eyes are on the fireworks at Northampton’s 32nd annual first night festivities.

22News was among the thousands filling the streets of downtown Northampton to view the elaborate fireworks display.

22News spoke with a number of families who said after a day of activities throughout Northampton, the fireworks display is the perfect way to end the family friendly celebration.

Saturday’s festivities kicked off at noon at the academy of music, and while some families won’t be staying until midnight, a number of those already gathered for the fireworks said they’ll be here until the ball raising later Saturday evening.

