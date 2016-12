(NBC) – New Zealand began New Year celebrations earlier today.

They ushered in 2017 with a new year laser light show over Auckland sky tower at midnight.

The light show began at the moment the New Year began, after a countdown on the tower’s face.

Auckland sky tower is over one-thousand feet tall, making it the tallest freestanding structure in the southern hemisphere.

The city is home to more than one-and-one-half-million residents.