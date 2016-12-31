New Year’s Eve: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Here is a look at what is open and closed in western Massachusetts on December 31st, New Year’s Eve 2016:
- Eastfield Mall – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Holyoke Mall – Open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Hampshire Mall – Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Lee Premium Outlets – Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Big Y – All stores will close at 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be open normal hours.
- Stop & Shop – All stores will close at 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be on regular hours.
- Walmart – Open, but all store hours vary. Pharmacies will be on regular hours.
- Banks – Check with your branch for hours, but according to the Massachusetts Bankers Association, the majority of banks will have normal hours.
- Post Office – Open, but lobby hours vary.
- PVTA – Click Here for a full list of schedule changes.
If you’re planning on traveling on the highway this weekend, MassDOT recommends you check out www.mass511.com for real-time traffic conditions, or follow them on Twitter, @MassDOT.
MassDOT is providing free coffee at travel plazas from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st to 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1st. Also, MassDOT has shut down highway construction for the weekend.
