Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Baker to Trump

STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press Published: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democrats are hoping to take a notch out of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s sky-high popularity numbers by lashing him to Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

In a series of tweets and an online petition, the Massachusetts Democratic Party has called on Baker to denounce a string of top Trump advisers and cabinet secretary picks.

The strategy is tricky in part because of Baker’s very public break from the GOP president-elect early in the campaign, when he said he’d never vote for the New York businessman.

Newly-elected Democratic state party chairman Gus Bickford said that’s not enough. He’s criticized Baker for adopting a “wait-and-see” attitude since Trump’s win.

Massachusetts Republicans say the Democratic criticism is a political ploy.

Bickford says he’s confident Democrats will have solid gubernatorial contenders in 2018.

