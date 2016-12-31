Man seriously injured after shooting

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a man was seriously injured after he was shot six times in Hartford.

Officers arrived at the city’s Barry Square neighborhood early Thursday and found the 26-year-old man inside an apartment.

An investigation found that the man was shot in the face and body while sitting in his parked car. He was able to make it to a nearby apartment building to get help.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition. He wasn’t immediately identified.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s