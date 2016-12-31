Holyoke police mourn loss of fellow officer

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department will begin the New Year in mourning.

Holyoke Police have lost Sergeant David O’Connell. The 54 year old veteran officer was found dead early this morning, off-duty.

Tributes are coming in remembering the 32 year officer with great regard. Chief James Neiswanger spoke of the medals and commendations Sgt. O’Connell earned over the years and his dedication as a law enforcement supervisor.

His colleague, Lt. Jim Albert, told 22News, “We all looked up to him.” Sgt. O’Connell’s dad, Francis O’Connell was a deputy chief in Holyoke. Sgt. O’Connell leaves his wife and son.

