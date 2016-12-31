Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California

The bird escaped in May from an aviary in Courtney Chapman's Fullerton home

Fern, the toucan that flew out of Courtney Chapman's back yard aviary in Fullerton, Calif., in May, sits in a cage at Omar's Exotic Birds in Brea, Calif., Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2016. On Tuesday, Fern flew into a Yorba Linda auto repair shop, where an Omar’s Exotic Birds employee, Connor Chubbuck, captured her. On Thursday, she was reunited with her owner. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
Conner Chubbuck an employee at Omar's Exotic Birds in Brea, holds Fern, the toucan that flew out of Courtney Chapman's back yard aviary in Fullerton, Calif., in May, at the store in Brea, Calif, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. On Tuesday, Fern flew into a Yorba Linda auto repair shop, where Chubbuck, captured her. On Thursday, she was reunited with her owner. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A toucan that became a local sensation while living wild much of the year in Southern California has finally been captured.

The brightly colored female bird named Fern was spotted Tuesday in the rafters of a Yorba Linda auto repair shop.

A service adviser made calls to animal experts including Omar’s Exotic Birds, which dispatched an employee who captured Fern.

The bird escaped in May from an aviary in Courtney Chapman’s Fullerton home after Fern and a male toucan were delivered by a breeder.

Fern, the toucan that flew out of Courtney Chapman's backyard aviary in Fullerton, Calif., in May, sits in a cage at Omar's Exotic Birds in Brea, Calif., Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2016. On Tuesday, Fern flew into a Yorba Linda auto repair shop, where an Omar’s Exotic Birds employee, Connor Chubbuck, captured her. On Thursday, she was reunited with her owner. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
Chapman tells The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2iMVFhD ) she had been told the chances of getting the toucan back were slim to none.

Shortly after the escape, Chapman joined a private social network app for neighbors and soon photos of Fern spottings around town were being posted.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

 

