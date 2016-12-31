Fire destroys railroad salvage building in Franklin County

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a massive fire in the Franklin County town of Turners falls early this morning.

Firefighters were called to to Power Street just before 2 o’clock this morning for the fire at the old railroad salvage mill building.

When our 22news crew arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters have not released any information on how the fire started.

Stay with 22news both on air and online for the latest information as soon as it becomes available.