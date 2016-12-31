Ex-student charged with cyberattack on school’s internet

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut juvenile has been charged with launching cyberattacks against a school’s internet service in connection with outages that happened in 2015 and earlier this year.

Shelton police say the former Shelton High School student, whose name and age haven’t been released, was arrested Thursday on a charge of computer crimes in the third-degree. He’s due in juvenile court on Friday.

Police say that between November and December 2015 and March and April 2016, a cellphone application was used to launch daily Distributed Denial of Service, or DDOS, attacks against the school district’s internet service, disabling it citywide. The cyberattacks send a large amount of information to overwhelm the servers.

Police say the phone was traced to the teen.

The school has installed software to prevent future attacks.